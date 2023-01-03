Garden City Police searching for battery suspect

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of battering another man at a Walmart location.
According to police, the man battered the other adult man and then left the premise.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Garden City Police at 208-472-2950 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.