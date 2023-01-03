x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Garden City Police searching for battery suspect

According to police, the male suspect battered another adult man at Walmart and then left the premise.
Credit: Garden City Police
Garden City Police are searching for a male suspect who battered another person at Walmart.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of battering another man at a Walmart location.

According to police, the man battered the other adult man and then left the premise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Garden City Police at  208-472-2950 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). 

#CommunityCrimeFighters - GCPD needs your assistance in identifying this male who battered another male at Walmart, then...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

More Videos

In Other News

The 208: Rafting companies on the Salmon River need shuttle service

Before You Leave, Check This Out