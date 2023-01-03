Garden City Police searching for battery suspect

According to police, the male suspect battered another adult man at Walmart and then left the premise.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of battering another man at a Walmart location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Garden City Police at 208-472-2950 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).

#CommunityCrimeFighters - GCPD needs your assistance in identifying this male who battered another male at Walmart, then... Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

