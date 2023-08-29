Garden City Police Department appoints new police chief

Police Chief Cory Stambaugh was appointed Monday evening by Garden City City Council and the Garden City Mayor John Evans.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police Department named its new chief of police Monday evening. Cory Stambaugh was appointed by the Garden City Mayor John Evans and city council.

Prior to Stambaugh's new rank, he served as lieutenant to the Garden City Police Department, as well as interim police chief following the resignation of Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen, who served with the department for 30 years. Allen's retirement was effective July 1.

A post made on the Garden City Police Department Facebook page read, "We are proud to work for and with him (Chief Stambaugh) as we strive to continue to uphold our S.E.R.V.I.C.E. motto. Congratulations, Chief!!"

Tonight we had the honor of watching our Mayor and Council vote on and appoint our new Chief of Police. Chief Cory... Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Monday, August 28, 2023

