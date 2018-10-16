GARDEN CITY — As residents and members of Plantation Country Club worry over what could become of southwest Idaho's oldest golf course, Garden City Mayor John Evans says, for now, it’s all rumors.

"Until we get an application, then we are dealing with speculation and rumor mill," Evans said.

Sunday, the Coalition to Save Plantation Country Club, told KTVB a potential buyer for the golf course is planning for redevelopment.

"The main developer himself, Mr. Will Gufstason, has told members of the group that he plans some amount of residential, commercial development, the scope yet to be announced or put on paper," said Craig Quintana, the Coalition to Save Plantation Country Club.

But until there are any concrete plans, Evans says he will not comment on speculation but says the public will not be left out of any future process.

For a new owner to redevelop the property, it will have to go through planning and zoning and the city council.

Both bodies will have to consider several factors.

"Health, safety, ability to service traffic, and all kinds of things that go into the planning and decision making," Evans said.

PREVIOUS: Pending sale of Plantation Country Club has many worried for future of golf course

The Coalition to Save Plantation Country Club has also presented a proposed ordinance to the Garden City Council to preserve open space and limit development on the golf course.

That item is on the Garden City council agenda for November 21.

"Nothing is going to slip through this without anybody knowing," Evans said.

© 2018 KTVB