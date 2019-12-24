GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A dog died and another was injured in a house fire that happened in Garden City on Christmas Eve.

The Boise Fire Department said the fire was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on 44th Street in Garden City.

Officials say the fire was started when one of the dogs jumped onto a counter and turned on the gas stove, which then lit a box of food on fire.

The house suffered smoke, water, and fire damage, according to Boise Fire. The Boise Burnout Fund is now helping the homeowner.

The injured dog is now being treated at West Vet, officials say.

