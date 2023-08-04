Police: Two gang-related shootings under investigation in Caldwell

Two separate incidents occurred within 30 minutes of each other, with no reported injuries.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two gang-related shootings are under investigation after Caldwell Police responded to two separate incidents within 30 minutes of each other late Thursday night.

The first shooting occurred on Berkley Ave around 9:30 p.m., according to the Caldwell Police Department. No injuries were reported.

Officers were dispatched to another shooting on 2nd Ave and Elgin St. Officers made contact with a victim who claimed to be followed by the suspect. After pulling over, the suspect fired shots at the victim's car and fled the scene. The victim was not struck, CPD said.

“There is no place for violence in our city and I am confident that our investigators will find the cowards responsible and bring them to justice,” CPD Chief Rex Ingram said.

Both incidents are being investigated by Operation Safe Streets and Caldwell’s Criminal Investigation Division.

To report information about the shootings, please call 343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.

