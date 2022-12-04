Live: Funeral service for KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert

The community is invited to gather and bid farewell to a man who loved sharing his time and talents with the people of Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — The family of longtime KTVB meteorologist and Idaho philanthropist Larry Gebert -- and Larry's work family at KTVB -- have been touched by the countless tributes, expressions of sympathy and sharing of memories in the days since Larry passed away.

On Tuesday, April 12, the community is invited to gather and bid farewell to a man who loved sharing his time and talents with the people of Idaho.

If you are not attending the service but wish to watch it, we will be providing live streaming coverage on:

On TV on 24/7 (Digital channel 7.2 and Cable channel 13)

KTVB.com website

KTVB mobile app

Idaho State Senate Chaplain Doug Armstrong will officiate. Armstrong was general manager of KTVB from 1996 to 2018.

Larry died the evening of Friday, April 1, of complications from a heart attack he suffered two days earlier. He is survived by his wife, Julie; sons Austin, David and Michael; and daughters-in-law Ashley and Nicole.

Larry had worked with KTVB since 1992 as a meteorologist. He was a regular on Wake Up Idaho and the News at Noon. He highlighted numerous Idaho nonprofits through live appearances and "Where's Larry?" segments.

Cards may be dropped off at the KTVB building. Donations for charity in Larry’s honor can be given to the 7Cares Idaho Shares fund.

Read more about Larry here, and view on-air tributes to Larry from the KTVB staff and people from all over the community he loved so much in this YouTube playlist.

Larry Gebert: In Loving Memory