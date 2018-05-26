Just over a week after being injured in a motorcycle accident, Russ Fulcher, the Republican nominee in the race for Idaho's 1st Congressional District, says he is feeling much better and looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail.

Fulcher posted a message Saturday afternoon on Twitter, expressing thanks for an outpouring of well-wishes, kind words, and prayers.

The former Idaho state senator from Meridian was riding his brother's motorcycle to visit in-laws in Melba on May 18 when he hit some loose gravel on a sharp curve on Dickman Road, slipped, and laid the motorcycle down.

Fulcher suffered broken ribs and a few minor scrapes. He was wearing a helmet, gloves, boots, and protective body gear at the time of the crash.

Previous story: Russ Fulcher injured in motorcycle crash

Thank you everyone for the outpouring of well-wishes after my motorcycle accident! I sincerely appreciate all the kind words and prayers. I am feeling much better, and I’m looking forward to being back on the campaign trail! pic.twitter.com/Ee6Pq0bIqY — Russ Fulcher (@RussFulcher) May 26, 2018

