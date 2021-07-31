Watch live: Fruitland Police Chief to give updates on search for missing boy

The press conference will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff is set to hold a press conference to update the public on the efforts being made to locate Michael Vaughan, a 5-year-old Fruitland boy who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. at Fruitland City Hall and will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Michael, who also goes by "Monkey," was last seen near his Southwest 9th Street and South Arizona Avenue home in Fruitland. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands about 3'7", and weighs around 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt, dark blue briefs, and blue flip-flops.

Fruitland Police Department is continuing to search and investigate where Michael may be. They ask people in the area to search their property and look in outbuildings, vehicles, and irrigation ditches. They're also asking residents to review any security camera footage for any sign of a small child in the area.

If someone was in the area of SW 8th Street, SW 9th Street. and Cornwall Way from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on July 27, contact Fruitland Police at 208-642-6006 Extension 0.

Police said even if someone does not believe they have relevant information, it is still important to call so they can better paint of picture of the area Michael was last seen.

KTVB will be on the scene in Fruitland for the press conference and will live-stream the conference as it happens.