BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a 41-year-old mother of three that was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say Sarah Stepp, who is considered "gravely disabled," is five foot, nine inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Stepp was last seen at her home in Fruitland at about 3:30 p.m., wearing blue pants and a yellow and gray striped shirt, according to investigators.

Police say she left her home in a pearl green 2014 Ford Escape, with Idaho license plates 1P76475.

Fruitland Police say her location is currently unknown and ask that anyone who has any information about Stepp's whereabouts call their local police department or sheriff's office.

This is the vehicle that Sarah Stepp left her home in.

Fruitland Police Department

RELATED: Sheriff: Missing mother and one-month-old child found safe

RELATED: KTVB Exclusive: The last people to see DeOrr Kunz Jr. alive talk about what happened to the missing toddler