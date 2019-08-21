FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department is asking for help locating a 22-year-old man who was last seen on Monday.

Authorities say Sean Gerdau left his residence on foot during the early hours of August 19.

He left all of his personal belongings behind.

Anyone who has seen Sean or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Fruitland Police Department at 208-452-3001. You can also call Payette County Dispatch at 208-452-3110.