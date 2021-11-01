Fruitland football team hazing case sent to county prosecutor

Nine members of the varsity team are accused of tying junior varsity players to a fence and shocking one of them with a dog collar.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — An investigation into reports of hazing by members of the Fruitland High School varsity football team has been turned over to the prosecutor, the Payette County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The Payette County Prosecutor will now decide whether to bring criminal charges against the nine players involved. Three of the accused teens are 18, five are 17 and one is 16, according to the sheriff's office.

The varsity players are accused of mistreating three younger boys on the junior varsity football team. Investigators received reports members of the team had "restrained" the victims, drove them to Birding Island South near New Plymouth, and tied them to a fence. One of the boys was also shocked with an electric dog collar, according to the sheriff's office.

As of Monday, no charges have been filed in the case. The case remains under review, according to the prosecutor's office.

