Fruitland football player found not guilty in hazing case

One of the Fruitland football players accused of hazing other students was found not guilty in a Payette County courtroom.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — One of the Fruitland football players accused of hazing other students in October of 2021 was found not guilty in a Payette County courtroom, Wednesday afternoon.

On the second day of the trial, the jury quickly deliberated and acquitted Kaden Mills of one count of sexual battery.

A criminal complaint shows Mills originally faced three misdemeanors: battery, hazing and false imprisonment. But the last two charges were previously dismissed.

Mills and eight other varsity football players were accused of mistreating three younger boys on the junior varsity football team. Investigators received reports members of the team had "restrained" the victims, drove them to Birding Island South near New Plymouth, and tied them to a fence. The sheriff’s office said in October that one of the JV boys was shocked with an electric dog collar.

It is unclear at this time whether any of the other players involved face criminal charges.

