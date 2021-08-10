2 weeks after 5-year-old boy goes missing, the Fruitland community comes together to help the family

While it's been two weeks since this search began, people around the area want the Vaughan family to know they are supported through all of this.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — While law enforcement stays on top of the investigation of where missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan could be, the community is rallying behind his family.

"I wanted to help the family and I didn't know what that looked like," said Ashley May, a hairstylist at the Platinum Studio in Fruitland. "I heard they had more food than they knew what to do with and so this was the next best thing I could think of."

May has lived in Payette County her whole life and has never heard of anything like this happening in the area before. The situation made her want to get involved so she turned to the community to collect donations and raise money for Michael's parents.

"I can't imagine trying to go to work while my entire life was turned upside down," May said. "The bills don't stop."

Initially, May and other stylists at the Platinum Studio in Fruitland were going to have a haircut fundraiser and donate all proceeds to the Vaughan family. They still are, but they're expanding it so other businesses and community members can donate items for a raffle.

The haircuts by donation and the raffle ticket drawing will be on August 16. People do not need to be present for the raffle to win.

Raffle tickets are $5 or 5 for $20. Anyone looking to buy tickets, donate items or money is asked to call May at 208-230-0358 or stop by Platinum Studio at 1409 Whitley Drive in Fruitland.

"Between calls, texts and my social media, people have been flooding in asking, 'How do I buy tickets? Can I sell tickets? What do we donate? Can we bring food that day?'" May said. "It's just any way that they know how to help."

The support for the Vaughan family is also stretching across the region.

"We're trying to ease the burden on this family so that they can put their focus on trying to find Michael and trying to help authorities find Michael," said Terrie Cathcart-Shurte, the founder of Treasure Valley Long Riders.

The Treasure Valley Long Riders are hosting a fundraiser called Bring Monkey Home Benefit Poker Ride on August 21.

Bikers will kick off their ride at the Sportsman's Hideout in Caldwell and end it at Legend's in Weiser, where there will be dinner, music and live and silent auction items. Those who do not ride motorcycles can also take part in the ride in their car.

Registration is $20 per person and people can register from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Sportsman's Hideout. The ride will start at 10 a.m. The auction and dinner will start at 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions on the ride or interested in volunteering is asked to contact Cathcart-Shurte at 208-405-5603 or Carlos Ribera at 208-936-5004. Anyone interested in donating to the auctions is asked to contact Cheryl Farley at 208-740-9998.

"The community support has been overwhelming," Cathcart-Shurte said. "It's everywhere you turn, someone is doing something else to help."

While it's been two weeks since this search began, people around the area want the Vaughan family to know they are supported through all of this.

"You can put yourself in their situation, not nearly to the same extent, but you just feel the urge to help," May said.