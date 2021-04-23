Free shredding, medication takeback set for Saturday

The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce is hosting a shred day and medication disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Members of the community will have an opportunity to get rid of leftover medications as well as old documents this weekend.

The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce is hosting a shred day and medication disposal Saturday, April 24.

The shredding event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ada County Sheriff's Office, located at 7200 Barrister Drive in Boise. Organozers say it is a good way to safely dispose of old bank statements, tax forms, bills, and other documents. Attendees are asked to bring their documents in bags or boxes, and there is a limit of five boxes per car.

The medication takeback will be held from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Garden City Fred Meyers, located at 5425 West Chinden Boulevard.

Both services are free, although the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce does accept donations.

