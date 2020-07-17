Free pizza, ice cream handed out at two locations in Boise Friday

St. Vincent de Paul said the first pizza giveaway was such a huge success, that they are doing it again.

St. Vincent de Paul says there first pizza giveaway was such a huge success, that they doing it again.

"St. Vincent de Paul of SW Idaho had so much fun giving away the whole pizzas back in June, thanks to our local heroes, Guild Mortgage. It made Friday a fun day again for people who aren't having it easy right now. Who doesn't love pizza and ice cream, especially on a Friday? We are grateful to our area partners in fighting food insecurity in the Treasure Valley. We have the best partners helping our pantry system meet the needs of people who turn to us for help," said SVDP Executive Director Ralph May.



Here is what you need to know:

Free whole pizzas from Idaho Pizza Company (you have a choice of cheese of pepperoni) and free ice cream will be given away from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until they run out.

The pizzas will be given away on a first come, first serve basis for families or single people. You just need an Idaho ID to claim one.

You can go to one of two locations:

St. Vincent de Paul's food pantry at 3209 W. Overland Road in Boise



St. Vincent de Paul's thrift store at 2160 Broadway Avenue in Boise

The entire event is being sponsored by Guild Mortgage in Meridian.