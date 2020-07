The masks will be handed out at locations in Boise and Meridian from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — If you missed the free mask distribution at Expo Idaho on Tuesday, you'll have another opportunity on Thursday.

Ada County Emergency Management will be handing out free masks at two locations from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The places to get the masks are the Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School and Timberline High School.

Please follow posted traffic signs at both schools.