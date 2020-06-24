Free lunches offered to kids in Boise park starting Sunday

The free lunch program is being held at Ann Morrison Park starting on June 28th.

BOISE, Idaho — Protect Idaho Kids is putting on a free lunch program called PIKnic at the Park.

It will be held on Sundays at Ann Morrison Park in Boise starting on June 28th.

"The schools are doing meals Monday-Friday and so is the Boys and Girls Club, but it doesn't seem like very many people are doing it on the weekends, so we want to fill in that gap," said Bruce Wingate, who is the founder of Protect Idaho Kids. "It's tough for the kids to go all weekend without the lunches, so hopefully this will help and give the parents another day where they don't have to worry about feeding the kids."

The lunches will be given out on Sundays by the fountain at Ann Morrison Park.

Two local mothers we talked with say the program is needed.

"Being able to access meals is huge for families right now, especially families struggling with work," said Joslyn Bernhardt, who lives in Boise.

"Especially in the service industry right now people were going back to work and now they're not with the spikes, so it provides consistent nutrition for their children. That's priceless," added Abby Baggs, who also lives in Boise.

Life's Kitchen will be making the meals and Wingate says several people and organizations have donated to make PIKnic at the Park happen.

"There's been a lot of help and we really appreciate it," Wingate said.

Due to COVID, Protect Idaho Kids will be taking precautions at Ann Morrison Park, including providing face masks if needed and making sure families are socially distancing themselves from others.

Wingate says they expect to give out about 5,200 meals this summer.

"I think it's very well needed and it's always that balance," explained Wingate. "You're trying to do something good for the community. There's always that factor if you do this there will be a gathering and that will create some concerns, but if you don't do it the kids have to go the weekend without the lunches so hopefully it will help out the kids."

If you want to get a free lunch for your kids you need to go to www.protectidahokids.org to get your tickets and learn more.

You can also call 208-761-5695 for tickets. Parents can get tickets for themselves if they are in need.

The PIKnik at the Park will be every Sunday starting on June 28th until August 30th.