Free food distribution Wednesday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa

The Jan. 11 event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Idaho Center parking lot.

NAMPA, Idaho — People in the Nampa area who need food can pick some up Wednesday.

The Idaho Foodbank has scheduled a free food distribution event for Jan. 11 in the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are no income requirements or other conditions to receive food. Wednesday's distribution event is one of several the Idaho Foodbank has offered over the past three years. The Foodbank coordinated numerous large-scale distribution days in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when unemployment, and the need for help with food and other necessities, was increasing dramatically in Idaho.

If you have questions about Wednesday's distribution at the Idaho Center or any future distribution events, call the Idaho Foodbank at 208-336-9643.

The Idaho Foodbank distributes food to local food pantries around Idaho. To find one near you, check this online locator map.

If you would like to help by giving of your time or giving financially, explore opportunities on the Idaho Foodbank website.

