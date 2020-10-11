Free food, oil changes and car washes offered to veterans, active-duty military on Veterans Day

Many local businesses and restaurants are offering freebies and discounts to our veterans on Nov. 11.

BOISE, Idaho — Here is list of some restaurants that are offering free and discounted meals on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Be sure to check ahead for terms of the deal. Many establishments will require proof of military service.

Applebee's: Free meal from a limited menu. Dine-in only.

Bear Island Brewing Company: The first 60 military service members (veterans and active duty) through the doors on Nov. 11 receive their first Bear Island Pint for free. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Free meal with a purchase up to $10.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order boneless wings and fries.

Cafe Rio: Veterans get 25% off your order Tues-Sunday with military ID.

Chili's: Free meal from the special menu.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans can receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal. Other promotions offered throughout the month.



Denny's: Free build your own grand slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich.

Golden Corral: From Nov. 1-30, all active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage. The promotional card can be used Monday – Thursday after 11 a.m. from Nov. 1 – May 31, 2021. One card per person.



IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans can get 20% off their bill Wednesday. Valid for parties up to four.

Krispy Kreme: One free donut and small coffee.

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo meal on Nov 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal features four slices of Little Caesars Detroit-style deep dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

On The Border: Free pick 2 combo meal.

Olive Garden: Free entree from special menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola.



Red Lobster: Free dessert or appetizer.

Red Robin: Veterans who are Red Robin Royalty members can get a free Red's Tavern Double and bottomless steak fries any time between 11/12 and 11/30 for Dine-in or To-Go.

Shari’s Cafe: Free slice of pie and buy one get one free entree. Valid for dine in and take out only.



Starbucks: Offering free tall (12 oz.) coffee.

Texas de Brazil: Get 25% off dinner, Nov. 9-12.

Texas Roadhouse: Handing out vouchers for a free meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.



TGI Fridays: Free lunch menu item up to $12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tucanos Brazilian Grill: Buy one, get one free on Churrasco meals or a ½ price meal for veterans dining solo. Good Nov. 9-11.

Wendy’s: A Free small breakfast combo. No purchase necessary.

Yard House: Receive a complimentary appetizer.

Veterans can also get a free car wash at these locations on Nov. 11:

J's Hand Car Wash: 3756 Chinden Boulevard in Garden City, Free car washes on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Metro Express Car Wash: 1725 E. Overland Road in Meridian, Free car washes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free lube service 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Free oil changes

The procedure will be different this year due to COVID-19 concerns. A limited number of vouchers will be issued by each participating business on Wednesday Nov. 11 and then service will be provided by appointment only.

Free haircuts for veterans:

Great Clips: Get a free haircut or a free haircut card. Non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day will receive a free haircut card to give to a service member in thanks for their service. The free haircut cards can be redeemed through Dec. 11, 2020.

Sports Clips: Participating locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active duty service members as well as donate $1 for every haircut service provided on that day. Click here to find a participating store near you.