Free food box distribution set for Wednesday at Ford Idaho Center

The giveway will be held at the Ford Idaho Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the food runs out.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa and the Idaho Food Bank are joining forces to help get meals on the tables of residents in need.

On Wednesday, a food giveaway will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the food boxes run out. There are no qualifications to receive the food: Anyone who needs help or is able to pick up and deliver a box to a neighbor or friend in need is welcome.

Food boxes typically contain dairy, meat, and produce staples. The pickup will be conducted in a drive-through fashion, with recipients remaining in their cars.

Similar food distribution events around the Treasure Valley have proven wildly popular, with thousands turning out to claim a box.

For more information, or to donate, visit the Idaho Foodbank Website here

Watch more Local News: