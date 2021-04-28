Free food boxes will be given out today at the Idaho Center in Nampa

Thousands of boxes of food will be loaded directly into vehicles. The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs until all the boxes are gone.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is holding another mass food distribution campaign Wednesday at the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

It's a continuation of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program that started last year. The boxes are loaded directly into vehicles.

Around 3,000 food boxes were given out during prior distributions at this same location earlier this year.

The food boxes contain a variety of dairy products, pre-cooked meats and produce.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out.

There are no qualifications to receive the food boxes.

Nearly 300,000 Idahoans are considered to be food insecure.

Those who received food boxes in the past said it is a lifeline during very difficult times.

This community food distribution is sponsored by the Idaho Foodbank in coordination with the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

