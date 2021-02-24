Free food boxes to be give out at Ford Idaho Center today

The event is being held in the parking lot of the Nampa facility. It runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until all the boxes have been given away.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is holding a mass food distribution campaign on Wednesday at the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

It's a continuation of the USDA Farmers to Families food box program that started last year.

Around 3,000 food boxes were given out on Feb. 10 at the same location.

The food boxes contain a variety of dairy products, pre-cooked meats and produce.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m., or all the food boxes are gone.

There are no qualifications to receive the food boxes.

Nearly 300,000 Idahoans are considered to be food insecure.

Those who received food boxes in the past said it is a lifeline during very difficult times.

This community food distribution is sponsored by the Idaho Foodbank in coordination with the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.



Future distributions are planned on:

Feb. 25 in Mountain Home

Feb. 27 in Twin Falls