Free food boxes distributed to thousands at Idaho Center

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank held a mass food distribution campaign on Wednesday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

It's a continuation of the USDA Farmers to Families food box program that started last year.

The 3,000 food boxes given out Wednesday contained a variety of dairy products, pre-cooked meats and produce.

The event started at 11 a.m. and ran until all the food boxes were gone.



There were no qualifications to receive the food boxes – all you needed to do was say "I need it."

And with nearly 300,000 Idahoans considered to be food insecure, this event was definitely needed.

"This is one of the busiest [food distribution events] I've seen, the need is huge," said Brandon Weast, a volunteer from Team Rubicon. "It's humbling to see for sure."

Weast was one of the dozens of volunteers who showed up to help out.

"It just goes to show how the community can come together even during times like this," he said.

Those who received food boxes said it is a lifeline during very difficult times.

"It means a lot for our families, especially them being able to provide and help us out in this pandemic that we've been going through," one recipient said. "It makes a difference, any little bit helps."

Said another: "I think it's truly amazing. I love that the community gets together and helps everybody in need. That's my goal in life is to help people. Just not there yet in a position to where I can, but I think this is absolutely amazing."



This community food distribution is sponsored by the Idaho Foodbank in coordination with the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.



Future distributions are planned on:

Feb. 13 in Caldwell

Feb. 19 in Moscow

Feb. 20 in Pocatello

Feb. 24 in Nampa

Feb. 25 in Mountain Home

Feb. 27 in Twin Falls

To find out more about when and where future food distribution events will occur, visit the Idaho Foodbank website.

