Free food boxes to be handed out on Wednesday and Thursday

Food boxes will be distributed at the South Meridian YMCA and at Expo Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Meridian Mayor Robert Simison and Treasure Valley Family YMCA President and CEO David Duro will be distributing free food to those in need Wednesday afternoon.

They will hand out food boxes from 4-6 p.m. at the South Meridian YMCA, located at 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave. in Meridian.



Because of the coronavirus pandemic, local organizations have seen a rise in those who are struggling to feed their families.

"This food distribution project has lessened the burden for struggling families in our community", said Duro. "I look forward to standing side by side with Mayor Simison to help put food on tables in our community."



"I am so proud of our community for working together for the common good. Families have had a lot on their plates during the pandemic, as they have focused on educating their children, securing employment, and caring for loved ones. Being able to be part of a partnership that brings healthy food to families makes it one less item for them to worry about," said Simison.



This is part of a larger partnership between the YMCA and Grasmick Produce to distribute food at YMCA facilities throughout the Treasure Valley. Grasmick is providing 25-pound boxes of either produce or combination boxes with a 25-pound box with a mix of meat, dairy and produce.



The food boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at YMCA facilities on a rotating schedule through June 30, 2020. There is a limit of one food box per car. No documentation is required to receive a food box.

The food boxes will be a contactless distribution. Recipients are asked to stay in their cars, and volunteers will put the box in their car. Staff and volunteers distributing boxes will undergo a wellness check and will wear masks during distribution.

Farmers to Families Food Box Program



The Idaho Foodbank is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul and the USDA on another large-scale distribution of free food on Thursday, June 25 in Boise. It will take place from 3-8 p.m. in the Expo Idaho parking lot at 5610 North Glenwood Street.



This is also a drive-thru distribution. People will stay in their cars and volunteers will put the food boxes in their trunks or backseat. Vehicles should enter off Glenwood Street at Hawks Stadium.



Over 1,000 people are expected.



Each household will receive 2 boxes of food containing: milk, butter, cheese and cooked meats along with a variety of fresh fruits and veggies.



Per the USDA, this food must be given away for free and there is no need to document eligibility for the people who receive these boxes. This ensures a quick, easy and safe distribution.



This program allows more food to flow quickly into the Idaho while aiding farmers and ranchers throughout the country.

