Free Christmas meals to be served in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — For the past 24 years, the Old Chicago restaurant in downtown Boise has served meals to people in need on Christmas Day, free of charge.

That Old Chicago location has closed, but another restaurant, just next door, is carrying on the Christmas tradition.

Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar will serve boxed meals starting at 1 p.m. Friday in the former Old Chicago space at 750 W. Idaho Street between 8th Street and Capitol Boulevard.

They say all meals will be boxed and proper health protocols are in place to ensure safety of all.



The restaurant posted this note on its Facebook page:

We recognize this year has led to an unprecedented number of our community members facing food and housing insecurity. We invite them to get a free meal on Christmas Day.





