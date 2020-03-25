Free car wash offered for medical professionals

Epic Shine Car Wash is giving out a free car wash valued at $15 at six locations in southern Idaho this weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — A local business wants to thank medical workers for their hard work during the COVID-19 outbreak with a free car wash.

Epic Shine Car Wash has five locations in the Treasure Valley and one in Twin Falls.

On Friday, March 27 through Monday, March 30, Epic Shine will be offering a free $15 Protect Car Wash to all medical professionals.

To receive a free car wash simply show your medical ID card at one of the Epic Shine Car Wash locations.

