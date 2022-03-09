Free bus circulator service 'Treeline' offered downtown Boise for Treefort Music Fest

Valley Regional Transit announced the Treeline service will run March 23-March 26 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The bus makes stops near Treefort's popular venues.

BOISE, Idaho — Those attending the Treefort Music Fest in Boise later this month now have an easier option for traveling from venue to venue to hear live music.

Valley Regional Transit (VRT) announced it will be offering a free bus circulator service, 'the Treeline' beginning on Wednesday, March 23. The Treeline service will operate through the evening of Saturday, March 26 and runs from 6 p.m. to midnight each day.

According to a VRT news release Wednesday, the Treeline's route runs along Main and Idaho streets between 14th and 3rd streets. The free bus service will run every 10 minutes with stops near Treefort's popular show venues.

"Getting around downtown to experience Treefort should be easy and enjoyable for everyone," VRT Executive Director, Kelli Badesheim said. "We want to help those attending Treefort to see all that the event has to offer. Our Treeline bus service is a meaningful and sustainable way to support the Fest."

The Treeline service is available to anyone during its hours of operation, VRT said. Those with a wristband for the Treefort Music Fest also receive free access to all VRT buses during the four-day stretch, including the Treeline service.

VRT said all patrons are required to wear a mask when on any VRT bus, including the Treeline circulator.

In other Treefort transit news, VRT announced 'Bands on the Bus' returns in 2022, giving patrons an opportunity to hear free performances while riding in VRT buses.

More information on the 'second chance venues,' and a live music lineup for the evenings of March 23-March 26 can viewed on Valley Regional Transit's Treeline bus shuttle website.

The Treeline service will make six stops total at the Main Street Station (Main and 8th), Main Street and 5th Street, Idaho and Capital, Idaho Street between 11th and 12th streets, Main Street and 13th Street, and at Main Street and 11th Street.

A full route map of the free Treeline bus circulator service is shown below:

Treefort announced there will be no vaccination or testing requirements to attend the upcoming festival, and face masks will be optional, according to a statement released by Treefort 10 on Wednesday.

