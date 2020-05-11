Free boots and socks handed out to kids in Wilder

Children at Wilder Elementary School were the first to receive these donations. In all, students at eight schools will be getting new socks and boots.

WILDER, Idaho — Some local organizations are coming together to help kids stay warm this winter.



Optum Idaho, the Idaho State Department of Education, and D & B Supply are teaming up to give away free boots and socks to elementary school students.



They're calling it the "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign.



"Optum Idaho is committed to serving communities throughout our state," said Optum Idaho Executive Director Georganne Benjamin. "Thousands of Idaho students arrive at school each morning with cold feet because they don't have proper winter footwear, which threatens their ability to learn and puts a strain on dedicated teachers, administrators, counselors and support staff. Together with our partners, we are helping to address this concern this winter."



Eight schools across Idaho will be receiving these donations, which is twice as many schools as last year.



It kicked off Thursday morning at Wilder Elementary School.



Every student received a new pair of boots and socks.