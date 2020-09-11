Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for endangered missing woman, two children

Mandy Guvench and her two children were last seen in the Weston, Idaho area.

WESTON, Idaho — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is searching for a 35-year-old woman and her two young children. They are now seeking the public's assistance in locating the mother and her sons.

35-year-old Mandy Guvench and her two children, 7-year-old Tristan Wright and 1-year-old Konnor Wright were last seen near Weston, Idaho. Guvench is suffering from mental health issues and the children may be at risk with the cold weather and lack of money and resources, according to FCSO.

The three are believed to be heading South in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Idaho plates reading 1F67643.

Guvench is approximately 5'3" tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She is white and has red hair, blue eyes and a red birthmark on her forearm.

Tristan stands about 4'6" and weighs around 48 pounds. He is white and has brown eyes, blonde hair and a light red birthmark between his eyebrows.

Konnor is white and has blue eyes and red hair.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 208-852-1234 option 2.

