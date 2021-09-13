1 man killed, 4 students hospitalized after school bus, pickup collide near Idaho Falls

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says a small pickup collided with a bus full of students shortly after 8 a.m. The driver of the truck died at the scene.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — One man is dead and four students from eastern Idaho were taken to the hospital after a small pickup collided with a school bus Monday morning north of Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that the crash happened at the intersection of 15 East (St. Leon Road) and 65 North (Tower Road) at around 8:10 a.m.

Deputies said the man in the pickup was headed east on 65 North, failed to stop and collided with a Bonneville High School District 93 bus headed south on 15th East. The driver of the pickup died at the scene from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.

The bus was transporting more than 40 students who attend Rocky Mountain Middle School, Bonneville High School and Bonneville Online High School. Four of the students were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are listed in stable condition.

Additional buses arrived to help transport students that were not hurt in the crash while some parents picked up their students after being cleared by medical personnel. The school bus driver was not hurt.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Bonneville School District Superintendent, Dr. Scott Woolstenhulm, posted a letter to parents on the district's website. It reads in part: