Four Boise stores hosting modified ski swap this weekend

This event is taking the place of the annual Bogus Basin Ski Swap usually held at Expo Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Bogus Basin Ski Swap is back on this weekend in a modified form.

Because of coronavirus guidelines, the ski swap will not be at Expo Idaho -- its usual site.

Instead, four Boise stores will hold a ski equipment sale and exchange Friday through Sunday at their shops.

The stores are MCU Sports, Greenwoods Ski Haus, Play It Again, and Idaho Mountain Touring.

For information about the sale and signing up to sell your gear click on this link.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale and exchange will go to the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation.