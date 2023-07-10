Four-car crash on I-84 injures two drivers

A car driven at 'a high rate of speed' lost its rear bumper, and one of the cars that ran over it was hit after pulling over, Idaho State Police said.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Two drivers were taken to the hospital Sunday night after four cars crashed on Interstate 84 near Black Cat Road.

Idaho State Police said in a news release that a 19-year-old woman from Nampa was driving a Toyota Camry Solara eastbound on I-84 "at a high rate of speed" when the car lost its rear bumper. The drivers of a Mitsubishi SUV and a Ford Focus ran over the bumper, then pulled over on the left shoulder. Police said a Kia Soul collided with the Mitsubishi that had pulled over to the left.

Ground ambulance crews took the driver of the Kia, a 31-year-old man from Boise, and the driver of the Mitsubishi, a 45-year-old woman from Mountain Home, to nearby hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. Three lanes of eastbound I-84 were blocked for about two and a half hours around the scene, which was in Ada County between Meridian and Nampa.

The incident remains under investigation of ISP. The agency has not said if anyone involved in the crash will face any charges.

Also Sunday night, ISP troopers were investigating a crash reported after 8 p.m. on westbound I-84 at the Meridian Road exit. The scene was cleared within the hour. Police have not released any further information about that crash.

