Found: Garden City Police seeking missing senior citizen

Garden City Police reported the man was found safe and thanked everyone who helped in the search.

Police are asking for the public's help finding an elderly man who went missing in Garden City Tuesday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was last seen on foot at about 12:30 p.m. near Glenwood and Marigold streets.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a plaid button-up shirt, and a blue jacket.

Anyone who sees the man or has any information about where he may be is asked to call 911.

