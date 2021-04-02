Foster care advocates host virtual event to raise awareness in Idaho

Gov. Brad Little also released a video statement declaring Feb. 4 as Idaho Foster Care Awareness Day.

Thursday is Foster Care Awareness Day.



Idaho Voices for Children hosted a virtual event that was open to anyone interested in raising awareness for foster care in Idaho.



Lawmakers, providers, parents, volunteers, foster care alumni and child welfare advocates were all given the opportunity to share their experiences.



"It is essential to ensure Idaho's children served by foster care grow up in supportive families and receive support to heal. Building lasting relationships and reach their full potential," Little said.



"I appreciate the hard work that goes into giving us the opportunity to be involved in our government. The amount of time and energy that went into this year's event to adjust to the new normal is appreciated and noticed," said Charlye Hahn, a member of Idaho Relatives as Parents.

"We believe that every child deserves a safe, supportive and permanent family," stated Robin Sanchez, Idaho field office director at Casey Family Programs. "We are here today to provide comprehensive child welfare information and education driven by data and based on evidence of what works best to improve the lives of children and families."



Last year, there were 2,700 children who spent time in foster care due to abuse, neglect and abandonment.

