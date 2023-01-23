Young boy injured, killed by pack of dogs in Fort Hall

Once at the residence, officers found two non-tribal victims, a mother and her son, and took them to a local hospital; the boy later died from his injuries.

BOISE, Idaho — A seven-year-old Fort Hall boy and his mother were attacked by a pack of dogs Saturday evening, ultimately killing the young boy.

According to a release sent out by the Shoshone-Bannock tribe, Fort Hall Police responded to a call around 5:51 p.m., on Jan. 21, where a young boy was reported to be unconscious after suffering an attack from multiple dogs.

Upon arriving at the residence on Sandy Road, officers found two non-tribal victims, a mother and her son, and took them to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. The young boy later passed from his injuries.

The four dogs involved in the attack — two rottweilers and two mixed breeds — were later put down by tribal authorities. The owners of the dogs were the property owners were the attack took place, and are also not affiliated with the tribe.

The dog owners were cited for 15 violations from the Tribes’ Animal Ordinance including Vicious Animal Attack, Rabies Vaccination, and Over the Limit of Canine or Feline Pets.

The Fort Hall Business Council offered its condolences to the family of the victims and thanked the responding emergency personnel for their quick response.

Donna Thompson with the Fort Hall Business Council (FHBC) said “We would like to ask the public to respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

Fort Hall Criminal Investigators, the FBI, Fort Hall Police and Fish & Game are all conducting an investigation into the attack, and the case will be submitted to the United States Attorney for a review of potential federal charges.

