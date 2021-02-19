Former St. Paul Baptist Church in Boise turns 100

"When Black people were being directly preyed upon and tortured and terrorized in other parts of America, we were able to find refuge in a place that people don't often think of as a refuge for Black Americans in the state of Idaho," Thompson said. "The building operated until 1995. They outgrew it. My great grandmother, who is obviously my great-great-grandfather's daughter, was still alive. She lived into her 90s. She was insistent that we do all we can to preserve that building in some way, shape or form. Then she ordered my mother to get to work on finding a way to do so. Fast forward to today: We've been open for 20 some odd years now."



Thompson added that the former church is planning a celebration of their century of history later this year, on May 29. The Idaho Black History Museum will work with an artist named Patrick Hunter for the event.



"We're going to celebrate our 100th anniversary around that again because of this comparison of the Black experience in Idaho to the national norm to really celebrate what we've been afforded here and to ensure that it continues," he said. "Now that the demographics of Idaho are kind of changing, the rhetoric and the politics have also changed with it that we want to ensure that people are aware of our history and that we keep it going as far as being a place that's ripe with opportunity and does not exclude any cross-section of society in the present day."



The Idaho Black History Museum is currently closed due to COVID-19, but planning to reopen to the public around mid-March.