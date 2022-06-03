Former Russian news anchor living in Seattle discusses ongoing censorship

Anna Kultin says people living in Russia who speak out against their government face tough consequences.

SEATTLE — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, so do the Russian government's efforts at censorship. The country has banned social media platforms like Facebook.

"At times like this, you would expect someone to tell you the truth," said Anna Kultin.

But that's not the case in Russia, according to Kultin, who worked at various news outlets in her home country for more than 15 years.

Kultin's work includes being an anchor at NTV, which is known as one of the largest broadcast companies in Russia. Kultin said Russia media is censored now more than ever, with various Russian media outlets being forced to shut down in the last few weeks. That's expected to continue after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law threatening those who speak out against Russia’s invasion.

"If you're going to say anything that they call 'fake news,' you're going to be facing up to 15 years in jail. Which is very, very - I don't know - it's painful. It's sad. It's ridiculous," Kultin said.

She said journalists in Russia getting censored, jailed, or even killed for speaking the truth isn't new. It's one of the main reasons why she decided to leave the country and come to Seattle 10 years ago.

"You feel more like a soldier that needs to do your job,” Kultin said. “You've been told to do something and you know, the thing is, you have your family, you have your mortgage you have to pay, you have to work, you have no other choice."

She's heartbroken by what's happening in the country that used to be her home and said she is worried for her family and other Russians who are still there and don't support the war but are dealing with the consequences.