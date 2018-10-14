BOISE — There were smiles, costumes, and even a little "Uptown Funk" today at St. Alphonsus in Boise.

Former patients of the St. Al's NICU, along with their families, doctors and hospital staff to play games, dance and celebrated life!

"These are the best days," Medical Director of the St. Alphonsus NICU Dr. Stewart Lawrence said. "These are the days I get to see how all our babies have done and to see how healthy and happy they are."

The kids came dressed up in their Halloween costumes and visited with the doctors and nurses who once cared for them early on in their lives.

"We're in their lives for a very small period of time. We just really enjoy seeing them all back."

© 2018 KTVB