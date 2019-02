BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is mourning the passing of former Superintendent Colonel A. Rich Humpherys.



Humpherys was a dedicated public servant who served in the U.S. Navy prior to joining the state police in 1958.



He served as a trooper in various ranks throughout the state and was appointed ISP superintendent in 1986 before retiring in 1991.



Humpherys remembered as a charismatic man who was a true example of Idaho's finest.