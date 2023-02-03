Former Boise Police Chief applies for Toledo, Ohio position

Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, is among other applicants for the Toledo PD chief.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September 2022, is listed as an applicant for the same role in Toledo, Ohio, KTVB's sister station WTOL reported Thursday.

Lee officially separated from the city last October. His resignation on Sept. 23, 2022, came after a story was published on internal complaints against Lee, including a memo from the Office of Police Accountability recommending Lee be placed on leave pending further investigation into the complaints.

Lee was also under investigation by Idaho State Police for allegedly injuring an officer's neck during a briefing, but was never charged. Lee was never placed on leave by McLean during his service with BPD.

WTOL's Jay Skebba reports 28 people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.

Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Former Chief George Kral retired last month.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has stated he would like a new chief in place by March and said the process is on track to accomplish that goal.

Kapszukiewicz said the city is looking at 14 or 15 candidates as some who applied do not meet the experience or education requirements. In addition to Kral, five other Toledo police officers are included in the list of applicants.

Lee was named Boise Police chief in the summer of 2020. Ron Winegar, a 27-year veteran of the Boise Police Department, officially became interim chief on Oct. 31, 2022. Winegar was named interim chief at the end of September.

To read the full list of applicants for the Toledo police chief job, click here.

