Former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson holding mayoral campaign kick-off event

Former Boise Police Chief and independent candidate Mike Masterson will officially kick off his campaign for mayor with an event at the Boise Depot on May 23.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson will officially kick off his campaign for mayor on Tuesday, May 23, with a celebratory event at the Boise Depot. Masterson – an independent candidate – is running against current Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, who is seeking reelection.

Retired Democratic Senator Maryanne Jordan will join Masterson at next week's event, where the mayoral candidate plans to announce his "notable endorsements" and vision for the City of Trees.

Idaho campaign finances show Masterson filed a report in March indicating Jordan will be his political treasurer as candidate for mayor in the 2023 election.

Masterson spent 38 years as a police officer and 10 years as the Boise Police chief. He retired in 2015. In a previous interview with KTVB, Masterson said the main goals as chief were to focus on community policing.

"Masterson will offer a bold vision to capture the incredible opportunities Boise faces as we grow, while maintaining the charm and strengths of our close-knit community," Wednesday's news release said. "Clearly contrasting with the crisis, waste, and drift of the current administration, Masterson draws on a lifetime of law enforcement background and a decade as the highly successful Boise Chief of Police and leader of the biggest department in the city, as he looks to reinvigorate efforts to tackle extreme housing costs, a beleaguered police department, and restore transparency to city government."

Masterson said he officially filed his declaration for candidacy with the Idaho Secretary of State's Office to run for Boise Mayor on March 20.

Roughly two weeks prior, current Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced she was seeking reelection. McLean won her last election against former mayor Dave Bieter in 2019 and officially took office in January 2020.

The May 23 kick-off event is set for 11 a.m. MT at the Boise Depot, located at 2603 West Eastover Terrace.

Watch more Local News: