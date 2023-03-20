'Public faith and transparency': Former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson files to run for mayor

Masterson wants to prioritize housing affordability, homelessness and restoring trust in government, he said in a statement Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson has officially filed his declaration for candidacy with the Idaho Secretary of State's Office to run for Boise Mayor, he said on Monday.

Idaho campaign finances show he also filed a report Monday indicating that retired Democratic Senator Maryanne Jordan will be his political treasurer as candidate for mayor in the 2023 election.

"I recently took the first step to run to be the next Mayor of Boise by filing a Declaration of Candidacy with the Secretary of State's Office. In the coming weeks, I will be talking to as many Boiseans, organizations and businesses as possible to determine what my campaign would look like if I chose to move further with my candidacy," Masterson said. "It is already clear to me that in order to lead this incredible city into the future, we need a mayor who prioritizes public safety, affordable housing, fiscal responsibility within the city's budget and mayor's office, finds permanent solutions to address homelessness and, above all, who can restore public faith and transparency in our city's government."

"I appreciate the encouragement and support of so many of my friends, family, and neighbors who have expressed confidence and trust in my leadership abilities already, and am excited to explore this opportunity to once again make Boise the safest, most livable city in the country."

Jordan told KTVB via text message she is concerned about information inside City Hall being withheld -- she said nobody was aware of the results of the investigation into former BPD Chief Ryan Lee for allegedly injuring an officer's neck, until the media learned about it. The investigation resulted in no criminal charges.

"For some time I’ve been very concerned about the amount of information being withheld from the public," Jordan said. "I’ve worked with Mike Masterson for years and know him to be a person of great integrity. I’m proud to support him."

Masterson spent 38 years as a police officer and 10 years as the Boise Police chief. He retired in 2015. In a previous interview with KTVB, Masterson said the main goals as chief were to focus on community policing.

Masterson will be running against current Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, who announced she was seeking reelection on March 8.

Watch more Idaho politics: