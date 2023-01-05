Former Ada County Coroner to help establish forensic pathology center in east Idaho

Dotti Owens, who served two terms as the Ada County Coroner, has 16 years of experience in the field and a master's degree in criminal justice.

BOISE, Idaho — The former coroner for Ada County will now be taking on a new role as a consultant advisor overlooking the development of a new Forensic Pathology Center in east Idaho.

Dotti Owens, who served two terms as the Ada County Coroner, has 16 years of experience in the field, along with a Diplomat status from the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigations and a master's degree in criminal justice.

The development of a new center is necessary, as all Idaho autopsies are currently being conducted in Boise. With the addition of a new state-of-the-art forensics lab, 17 eastern Idaho counties will be able to shorten the commute and conduct autopsies more quickly.

"This is going to be a huge benefit to the state. Coroners will be able to autopsy cases without the time and financial strain of driving hours to Boise, which I expect will make everyone more efficient," Owens said.

While in her role as Ada County Coroner, Owens' office became the sixth in the nation to receive accreditation from both the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners and the National Association of Medical Examiners organizations.

It is that experience that made her a specifically great candidate, according to Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough.

"Dotti is one of the driving forces in Idaho for improving death investigations throughout the state," Hough said. "Her involvement will not only help this project move faster, but she'll bring a level of expertise and knowledge above and beyond what we currently have."

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Bannock County Commissioners Ernie Moser and Jeff Hough signed a contract with Owens to have her hired on as a forensic pathology consultant to help the facility become accredited and prepared for autopsies to be conducted.

