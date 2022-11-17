Football, breakfast and a good cause at upcoming Turkey Bowl in Meridian

The event at Rocky Mountain High School benefits the Boise Rescue Mission's Teen & Tween program.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A game of flag football is, for many, the traditional way to pass the time and work up an appetite before a Thanksgiving Day feast. A "Turkey Bowl" coming up in Meridian has an added bonus: helping the community.

All are welcome to the 12th Annual Charity Turkey Bowl, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Rocky Mountain High School. There is a $10 registration fee.

Jeff Wills of Do Work Realty started the event, which includes a flag football game and breakfast, 12 years ago with some friends. Since then, he said, it's grown into a big charity event.

This year's Turkey Bowl will benefit the Boise Rescue Mission Teen and Tween program. Again, participants are asked to pay a $10 registration fee. You can register online. If you'd like to pitch in, but aren't sure you're up for playing football, you may also make a donation through the registration site.

