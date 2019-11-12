BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A major crash south of Blackfoot sent one man to the hospital and blocked Interstate 15 for hours Wednesday.

Idaho State Police say Nicholas Transtrum of Blackfoot was driving south in a Ford F250 pulling a food truck trailer when the the wreck happened at 10:50 a.m.

According to investigators, Transtrum drove off the right side of the road, smashing into the guardrail. The trailer overturned in the wreck, then caught fire.

The driver and his two passengers, 19-year-old Landan Van Cleave and 20-year-old Teigen Erickson, were all wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.

Transtrum was taken by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. His current condition has not been released.

I-15 was blocked for two hours while troopers worked to clear the wreckage. The crash remains under investigation.