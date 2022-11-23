Boise pub Mulligans gets ready to serve free Thanksgiving meals

They'll start serving the free Thanksgiving meals at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday until around 8 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — As a lot of people get ready to cook and spend time with their loved ones for Thanksgiving not everyone has a place to go, and that's why some places across the Treasure Valley are serving up free meals on Thanksgiving Day, places like Mulligans Pub and Eatery in Downtown Boise.

Staff and volunteers are preparing for their third year of serving free Thanksgiving meals to those in need or those who just don’t have a place to go.

“It's your traditional Thanksgiving turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie,” Timothy Rogel, the Kitchen Manager at Mulligans Pub and Eatery said. “I've had a lot of help, especially from the people here at Mulligans in my life and they've gotten me through some tough times, so I just like to give back too."

Which is what they’re doing, but this year, is extra special for the staff at Mulligans. They're serving in honor of their friend, family member and owner, Kaci Jo, who they lost earlier this year.

“We've named it the Kaci Jo Commemorative Dinner and we're just trying to take care of the public how she has in the past,” Rogel said.

A tradition that they hope to keep serving years after the plates have been cleared.

“It's really impactful,” Rogel said. “Like people just come up and give you a hug… they're just super thankful and I'm left speechless.”

They'll start serving the free Thanksgiving meals at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday until around 8 p.m. People can dine in, get takeout or even have the meal delivered. If you're interested in signing up for delivery, Mulligans asks you message them on Facebook or call the establishment.

If they have left over funds, Mulligans told KTVB, they will donate it to the Women and Children's Alliance. They expect to serve about 450 meals.

