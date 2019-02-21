PENDLETON, Ore. — For the second day in a row, dangerous driving conditions in eastern Oregon prompted officials to shut down Interstate 84 in both directions Thursday.

I-84 was originally closed between and Exit 265 in La Grande Exit 216 seven miles east of Pendleton due to dense fog and wintery conditions.

By 9:10 a.m., the eastbound lanes had been reopened in the area, but the westbound lanes remained closed.

PREVIOUS: I-84 back open between Ontario & Pendleton

The fog in the Cabbage Hill and Meacham areas is very thick, obscuring visibility for drivers.

All alternate routes are also experiencing icy winter conditions, according to ODOT.

It's unclear when the interstate will completely reopen, check back for updates.