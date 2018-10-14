KETCHUM — As a part of their annual migration, a flock of sheep took over downtown Ketchum Sunday as thousands of people lined the streets for the famous 'Trailing of the Sheep' parade.

Since 1996, sheep have added the event to their busy schedule, and like every year, people from across the Northwest cheered them on in appreciation.

For rancher John Faulkner it was just another day at the office.

He and his family say they appreciate the fanfare around his flock traveling down Main Street but at the end of the day, they are there to do a job.

Still, year after year, Faulkner says he still enjoys it.

“Everyday is a little different, but we work with the weather and we work with the sheep we are out here all the time," Faulkner said. "I was born into it, I’m 86 now, it’s all I know, I’m not gonna quit.”

Corralling sheep is not easy work. If one sheep goes astray like the saying says, the others will follow along like sheep.

Thousands of spectators lined Main Street Sunday afternoon to watch the sheep make their annual trek through town.

Tyson White/KTVB

But the professional staff of ranchers and trained herder dogs made sure the sheep had a one-way trip with no detours.

After an eventful day for the sheep, miles down the road from downtown they finally got to rest for the evening.

They will soon be heading further along their journey in Idaho before being sent on a truck to California where they will spend the winter.

