MERIDIAN - Pride, joy, and respect for our nation's flag could be seen and felt this morning at the D&B Supply store in Meridian.

Eagle Scout Andrew Dykstra unveiled his flag retirement project.

The project gives people a way to retire their flags in a respectable way, filled with honor.

Andrew partnered with D&B to install four-foot tall, handmade, lock boxes.

Both Andrew and the company made it easy for anyone to drop off their flags.

“If someone has a flag that's old, worn out, torn, dirty to the point that it can’t be used anymore, they can bring it here and they put it in that white box and the Boy Scouts will come and properly retire it during the campouts. It's that simple,” said

Andrew tells us he was inspired by another Eagle Scout who set up flag retirement boxes in Nampa.

You can find retirement boxes at five D&B locations across the Treasure Valley.

