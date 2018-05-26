MOUNTAIN HOME - Elmore County Sheriff's deputies rescued three adults and two infants who became stranded Friday night at CJ Strike Reservoir.

Dispatchers received several emergency calls at 8:10 p.m. Friday, reporting a sinking boat on the reservoir. Several deputies responded from the Mountain Home area with a patrol boat.

The stranded people had been caught by surprise in a strong wind storm, which created large waves that swamped their boat. The infants, both under 18 months of age, were wearing properly fitted life jackets when the group was forced from the boat.

The patrol boat crew found the group on a remote and steep, rocky section of the shoreline. The infants were showing signs of hypothermia. Deputies and the adults in the rescued group provided aid to the children until they could be seen by the Grand View Ambulance Crew.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office reminds boaters that a properly fitted life jacket is "often the difference between a successful rescue and a total tragedy." Also, weather and water conditions can change rapidly, especially this time of year. All boaters are advised to have a plan and be aware of your limits and the limits of your equipment.

